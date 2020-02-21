Police: Man threw counterfeit money from car during chase in San Marcos

john fitzgerald pickens

John Fitzgerald Pickens (San Marcos Police Department Photo)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A man was arrested Thursday night after police say he led them on a multi-city chase and threw counterfeit money from his car.

The chase started in Buda when officers tried to stop John Fitzgerald Pickens. San Marcos Police were called around 7:50 p.m. to help after the suspect entered the 210-mile marker of Interstate 35. Shortly after, Pickens was stopped near the 600 block of Mill Street.

KXAN has reached out to law enforcement for more information about Pickens’ charges.

