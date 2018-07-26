Police investigating man found dead at home near Buda
BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County sheriff's deputies responding to a welfare concern call Thursday morning found a deceased man at a home near Buda.
Deputies were called to Brandons Way, in a neighborhood east of Interstate 35 and north of Windy Hill Road, at 8 a.m.
Authorities did not say if the death was considered suspicious.
The man has not been identified and the investigation is ongoing.
The sheriff's office says it will be releasing more information on the death when it becomes available.
