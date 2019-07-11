Police arrest woman accused of driving getaway car in June San Marcos murder

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Police have arrested a third person in connection to the June 5 murder of 23-year-old DeMarcus Allen, who was shot inside his apartment at the Village on Telluride complex in San Marcos.

According to the City of San Marcos, Chelsy Alyce Mistretta, 21, is accused of driving the vehicle carrying murder suspects Lapear Willrich and Jon Jervis away from the scene.

Lapear O’Neal Willrich and John Hunter Jervis were arrested in connection to a June 5 murder in San Marcos.

Jervis and Willrich were arrested on June 20. At that time, the investigation had led them to Bryan — where Mistretta was arrested July 11.

Currently, San Marcos Police Detectives are waiting for Mistretta to be transferred back to Hay County.