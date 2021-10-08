Police: 11-year-old girl approached by stranger while walking to bus stop in Kyle

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Kyle are investigating after an 11-year-old girl was approached by a stranger while walking to her bus stop Friday morning.

The Kyle Police Department says it happened near Arbor Knot Drive around 6:45 a.m. That’s off FM 150 W.

It was reported a man in a black truck approached an 11-year-old who was walking to her bus stop. Officers say she was able to get away.

The Hays Consolidated Independent School District alerted parents in a letter she was a student of Wallace Middle School. She told an adult, who reported the incident to police.

“As law enforcement investigators work to resolve this case, it is a good opportunity to speak with your children about safety,” the district said. Officials point to tips and videos that can be helpful to parents and children on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website.

Hays CISD encourages students to report suspicious behavior to a trusted adult, whether that be a parent, teacher, school worker, bus driver or law enforcement officer.

“We know receiving information like this can be very unsettling for parents,” the district said. “Know, however, that we live in a community that cares for one another and places the highest importance on safety.”

Right now, there’s no more info on the man’s description or the truck he was driving. Kyle PD is working with Hays CISD officials on the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with tips should call Kyle PD at (512) 268-3232. You can also send in details online anonymously.