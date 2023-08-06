HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Oak Grove Fire in Hays County started Saturday near San Marcos and continues to burn.
The wildfire is estimated to be 400 acres in size with 20% containment as of Sunday morning, according to Hays County and the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Here are KXAN staff and viewer photos and video of the fire:
For any people who evacuated due to the wildfire, Hays County said that the Promised Land Church, at 1650 Lime Kiln Road in San Marcos, and First Baptist Church, at 15951 Winters Mill Parkway in Wimberley, are open as temporary shelters.
This drone video courtesy of William Turner shows the Oak Grove Fire in Hays County burning at three different times — 5:15 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. — and was shot from Wimberley.