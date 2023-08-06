Oak Grove Fire in Hays County on Aug. 5, 2022. Photo taken from Sonny Gold Ball Park in Wimberley. (KXAN viewer photo)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Oak Grove Fire in Hays County started Saturday near San Marcos and continues to burn.

The wildfire is estimated to be 400 acres in size with 20% containment as of Sunday morning, according to Hays County and the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Here are KXAN staff and viewer photos and video of the fire:

Officials responded to a large outside fire, known as the Oak Grove Fire, in Hays County Saturday, Aug. 5. | David Yeomans/KXAN News

The Oak Grove Fire in Hays County got within two miles of Hays City Store in Driftwood where this picture was taken. Crews said they were able to stop the fire’s forward progression Saturday night. (Photo courtesy of Brittany K)

Officials responded to a large outside fire, known as the Oak Grove Fire, in Hays County Saturday, Aug. 5. | Jake Sykes/KXAN News

A view of the Oak Grove Fire from Buda near the Texas Lehigh cement plant Saturday. (KXAN viewer photo)

A view of the Oak Grove Fire from FM 1626 and Kohlers Crossing looking west Saturday. (KXAN viewer photo)

A view of the Oak Grove Fire taken from Sanders and Kohlers Crossing in Kyle looking west. (KXAN viewer photo)

For any people who evacuated due to the wildfire, Hays County said that the Promised Land Church, at 1650 Lime Kiln Road in San Marcos, and First Baptist Church, at 15951 Winters Mill Parkway in Wimberley, are open as temporary shelters.

This drone video courtesy of William Turner shows the Oak Grove Fire in Hays County burning at three different times — 5:15 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. — and was shot from Wimberley.