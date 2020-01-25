Person in custody after burglary in Kyle prompts shelter in place for neighborhood

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A person is in custody after Kyle police asked those in the immediate area of a Plum Creek neighborhood to shelter in place on Saturday.

A press release from Kyle police said the call to the 700 block of Fairway started as a burglary around 2:15 p.m.. A woman had called 911 after seeing a burglar on a security camera inside her home while she wasn’t there.

Police responded and contacted the man inside by phone. The release said the homeowner knew the suspect.

Despite repeated attempts to get the suspect to come out, he refused for three hours.

Around 5:15 p.m., they took the suspect into custody.

Police encouraged neighbors in the immediate area to shelter in place and avoid leaving their houses. They also said for people to stay away from windows. Roadways in the immediate area were closed.

“We understand situations of this nature can cause neighbors to be fearful,” said Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett, as quoted in the release. “It makes our job easier when residents take heed of our warnings, which are implemented to keep everyone safe.”

The suspect is charged with burglary, tampering with evidence and had two warrants for felony fraud charges.