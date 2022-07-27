AUSTIN (KXAN) — Parts of I-35 northbound in Kyle are still being cleared Wednesday morning after an 18-wheeler caught fire overnight.

The City of Kyle said the semi-truck fire happened on the shoulder of the highway. Debris is blocking the Kyle Parkway exit.

The city said the 18-wheeler broke in half while crews were working to clear it, which has complicated cleanup efforts.

No injuries were reported, a city spokesperson said.

Drivers wanting to exit on Kyle Parkway need to take either the Center Street or Kyle Crossing exit until the area is cleared.

This is a developing story; stick with KXAN for updates.