Park renamed for fallen San Marcos officer during ceremony

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A San Marcos park was dedicated and renamed after a fallen officer in a ceremony Friday afternoon.

Officer Kenneth Copeland was shot and killed while serving a warrant about three years ago. He was the first officer killed while on patrol in San Marcos Police Department history.

El Camino Real Park will now be called the Kenneth M. Copeland Memorial Park in his honor.

The ceremony was live streamed at 2:45 p.m. on the City of San Marcos Facebook page, so the public could also watch.

A limited number of city staff were in attendance and Copeland’s family was also there. The park is located near Cottonwood Parkway.