Parents of Texas State students who were killed, injured in Iconic Village apartment fire file lawsuit

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Parents of three Texas State University students who were injured, some killed, in a July 2018 intentionally-set fire at the Iconic Village Apartments in San Marcos have filed a lawsuit regarding the roof of the apartment building.

The lawsuit is being brought against K&K Roofing Company, Grand Campus Living, Grand Campus Living, Inc., and At Home Roofing LLC.

The families claim the roofing company — hired by the apartment management company — failed to properly design and install the roofing, which contributed to the deadliness of the fire.

According to the lawsuit:

“The apartment building had a recently installed metal roof which insulated the fire, creating a furnace.”

BACKGROUND: San Marcos fire victims bolt out of bed as flames rip through apartment

The five victims who died in the Iconic Village Apartments fire on July 20, 2018 (KXAN)

All-in-all, the July 20, 2018 fire killed five people as it spread across multiple complex buildings — fatalities include David Ortiz, 21, and Haley Frizzell, 19, both of whose parents are part of the new lawsuit that was filed June 2.

The families of Ortiz and Frizzell are joined by the parents of Zachary Sutherland, 20, who had burns on 70% of his body and spent months fighting for his life in a San Antonio hospital, was almost the sixth fatality that night. Sutterfield, who was only 20 at the time, had to jump from the second story of the building.

Officials ruled that the fire was set intentionally and the deaths have been ruled as homicides. To date, no suspect has been found.

The families claimed in the lawsuit that Grand Campus Living was negligent in addressing the dangers regarding the roofing, saying that the company “knew or should have known” that the complex’s inspection, maintenance and repairs were “unsafe and created a dangerous premise.”

The lawsuit also said that Grand Campus Living failed to provide a fire sprinkler system and failed to inspect and test fire prevention or warning systems.

The families are suing for damages and prejudgement interest at the highest possible amount.

On July 20, 2019, the one-year anniversary of the fire, survivors and family members of those who died sat with KXAN for an interview and a plea for the suspect to come forward. Watch that below.

In July 2019, San Marcos officials increased the reward for information on the suspect from $10,000 to $110,000. The Ortiz and Frazell families both pitched in to give $10,000 toward the reward money.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police.