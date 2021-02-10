Pandemic poses challenges for kidney transplants, but San Marcos teen set for procedure with help of father

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A San Marcos father is giving his kidney away to a complete stranger, so his daughter can get one in exchange.

Arianna Torres is 17 years old. Her parents Mindy and Chris Torres said she’s just weeks away from having to start dialysis, if she doesn’t get a kidney soon.

According to the family, Arianna was diagnosed with severe kidney damage and a neurogenic bladder shortly after birth.

The United Network of Organ Sharing (UNO) said COVID-19 has impacted the kidney transplant process, causing some delays initially. There have been a lot of unknowns for the Torres family and others.

At the beginning of the pandemic, UNO said transplants from organ donors who died decreased by 50% . It said the reason for this is because of the initial COVID-19 testing shortage nationwide. UNO said there was a concern of transmitting the virus, making it harder for patients to receive organs.

UNO also said living patient donor numbers were impacted as well. According to the organization, access to hospitals caused a delay in procedures. UNO said the exposure risk for organ procurement and transplant teams flying and coming into hospitals restricted transplants from happening among patients and donors, primarily locally.

The Torres family said it started its process in 2019. Instead of being put on the national waitlist for a kidney, Arianna’s family decided to sign up for a Kidney Exchange Program.

Arianna’s father will have his procedure on Feb. 25. Arianna will have hers the day after.

Arianna Torres and family (Courtesy of the Torres family)

This story will be updated with details about Arianna’s journey by Reporter Jala Washington, after KXAN News at 6 p.m.