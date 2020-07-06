Pandemic learning: Thousands of Texas State students may be charged hundreds of dollars in online fees

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN)– A fee for online courses is set to go into effect for Texas State students taking Summer II and Fall classes.

The fee is $50 per credit hour for classes that are fully online or hybrid.

“It makes me feel like they don’t care,” says 22-year-old Jason Peake, who didn’t know about the fee for his summer class until a week before it started.

“It gives me a lot of anxiety. When I first saw the email, I was very upset,” he says.

Peake says the email came from his professor, not university administration.

According to the university’s website, The Texas State University System Board of Regents approved the electronic course fee in November 2005.

A university spokesperson says the fee was waived for the spring 2020 semester after the pandemic forced all classes to go online.

For Summer I classes, she said students were given a reimbursement of up to $600 for online fees, but no decision has been made for Summer II or Fall.

“As Texas State University continues to evaluate delivery methods for Summer II classes, the implementation of the online course fee is being reviewed.” Jayme Blaschke, Texas State University spokesperson

Right now, the university is requiring all professors to hold some type of in-person learning for Fall 2020, with certain medical exemptions. But for Peake, who has had pneumonia three times, he’s hoping to avoid the classroom altogether.

“We see so many young people that do care, but those very few that don’t — If you have one person that doesn’t in your class, it’s over for everyone,” he says.

Peake is only taking one summer class right now, but is registered for a full class load of four classes in the fall. That means he could be looking at an extra $600 in online fees.

“I’m a business school student. I understand that corporations have a responsibility to the shareholder. But this is a public school. You’re supposed to be like teaching us, and making sure we have a good quality of education,” Peake says.

“If anything, this extra fee has derailed almost all the good faith I had in Texas State,” he adds.

According to the university website, the online fee goes towards services like “instructional design and course development, faculty professional development, student support services, standards and compliance activity, quality assurance, and some technology services.”