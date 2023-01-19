A new P. Terrys going in on US-290 in Dripping Springs, Texas. (KXAN Photos/Sam Stark)

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — A beloved Austin-based restaurant chain has expanded.

P. Terry’s officially opened a new location near Dripping Springs this week. The new burger stand is a double drive-thru only.

“Dripping Springs is a growing community that has expressed great interest in having a P. Terry’s in recent years,” Todd Coerver, the P. Terry’s CEO, said. “So, we’re excited to open our first location in the area.”

The Dripping Springs P. Terry’s opened Wednesday, and it’s located at 12680 W. Hwy 290, Suite 200.

Hours for this new location are as follows:

7 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday – Thursday

7 a.m. – 12 a.m. Friday – Saturday

P. Terry’s is a family-owned burger stand based in Austin and has 29 locations spread through Central Texas.