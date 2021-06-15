OSHA: San Marcos tortilla factory faces $218,000 in fines after putting workers at risk of amputation

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A family-owned tortilla factory in San Marcos is facing a $218,839 fine after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found it is putting its workers at risk of amputation or other serious injuries.

The U.S. Department of Labor said this comes after previous federal inspections and citations have already given El Milagro of Texas the chance to improve safety for its workers.

Workers complained of amputation hazards to OSHA, which led to the investigation at El Milagro. OSHA again found that the company did not to follow procedures that would prevent machines from randomly powering on or moving during maintenance, DOL said.

Inspectors cited El Milagro for three repeat violations related to the energy control procedures for machines as well as four violations for failing to follow lockout/tagout procedures.

OSHA also cited El Milagro for a repeat violation for not fit-testing workers on respirators and another violation for not performing medical evaluations for respirator use.

OSHA is asking the tortilla company to pay $218,839 in fines. The administration cited the company for the same violations in 2015 and 2018, according to DOL.

El Milagro of Texas has 15 business days after receiving its citations to pay the fines, ask for a meeting with OSHA’s area director or contest the investigation’s findings before an independent OSHA review commission, DOL said.

The tortilla factory is located at 400 Barnes Drive in San Marcos.