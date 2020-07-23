Open for application: Utility bill help in Kyle

The City of Kyle launched it’s new program to help those affected by COVID-19 pay their utility bills. (Tahera Rahman/KXAN News)

KYLE, Texas (KXAN)– The City of Kyle is now accepting applications for it’s Kyle Cares grant program, offering emergency utility bill relief for residents affected by COVID-19.

The program launched Wednesday, July 22 and is effective for bills from March 1, 2020 to May 31, 2020, according to the city’s website.

According to the city’s information, there are some eligibility requirements, including that residents must:

Be an inside-City residential customer with an active utility account (not an account that has been closed) and

Be the primary individual under whose name the utility account is registered and established and

Be experiencing a financial hardship due to COVID-19 pandemic due to loss of job or reduction in income OR

Be at or below the federal income thresholds for low income

Applications are available at the Kyle Public Library, located at 550 Scott Street.

People can also apply online on the city’s website.