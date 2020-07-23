Open for application: Utility bill help in Kyle

KYLE, Texas (KXAN)– The City of Kyle is now accepting applications for it’s Kyle Cares grant program, offering emergency utility bill relief for residents affected by COVID-19.
The program launched Wednesday, July 22 and is effective for bills from March 1, 2020 to May 31, 2020, according to the city’s website.
According to the city’s information, there are some eligibility requirements, including that residents must:
- Be an inside-City residential customer with an active utility account (not an account that has been closed) and
- Be the primary individual under whose name the utility account is registered and established and
- Be experiencing a financial hardship due to COVID-19 pandemic due to loss of job or reduction in income OR
- Be at or below the federal income thresholds for low income
Applications are available at the Kyle Public Library, located at 550 Scott Street.
People can also apply online on the city’s website.