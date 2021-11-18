One Texas senior always wanted to go sailing. Her assisted living community made it happen

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — An assisted living community about 40 miles from Austin surprised one of its residents with a bucket list adventure this week.

Elizabeth Dibrell loves pirates and has always wanted to go sailing, according to the people at her assisted living community. Alexis Pointe, the community in Wimberley, made it happen.

We think you’ll agree, the photos of her day are heartwarming.

Elizabeth Dibrell on her bucket list sailing trip (Courtesy: Alexis Pointe Senior Living)

Elizabeth Dibrell on her bucket list sailing trip (Courtesy: Alexis Pointe Senior Living)

The adventure took place on Canyon Lake. Her trusty crew reported Dibrell kept calling it “an adventure of a lifetime.” They also report she’s been regularly talking about the trip with her friends since her return home.

“Words can’t express how magical the sailing adventure went. Elizabeth LOVED it!” Katy Starr, community relations director of Alexis Pointe, wrote to KXAN.

The sailors who helped make the trip happen asked to remain anonymous.