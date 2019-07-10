One injured in shooting at San Marcos apartment complex

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities are responding to a shooting at an apartment complex in San Marcos Wednesday.

The shooting occurred at the Woods Apartments in San Marcos near Willow Springs Creek.

According to police, one victim was shot multiple times in the leg. They said he will survive his injuries thanks to the quick actions of responding officers.

The victim claimed the shooter was in a vehicle and drove away from the scene. Police say no suspect is in custody yet. The scene is still active and police are urging people to stay away.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update when more information becomes available.