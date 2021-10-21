Old social media threat resurfacing, causing concern at Hays CISD schools

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An older, threatening social media post is circulating and causing concern in Central Texas schools, at least one of which was put on a “hold in place” during an investigation Wednesday.

Johnson High School was in the “hold in place” mode for about 40 minutes. Hays CISD says local law enforcement and school safety teams don’t believe the social media threats are credible, but acknowledged they disrupted school days and caused concern for parents, teachers and students.

“It appears this post was a screenshot of an older threat against a school in another state, but had been altered to appear to be directed toward Johnson High School,” Hays CISD wrote in a letter to the community. Other versions have featured Hays High School and Lehman High School.

Hays CISD says the person or people responsible will face discipline from the school and criminal charges, and potential fines.

“We are fortunate to have, and grateful for, a team of men and women in law enforcement who work tirelessly to keep us safe,” the district said. “We have strong partnerships with our county sheriff’s office and our city police departments. Today was no exception.”