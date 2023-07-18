HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Multiple first responders were called to assist with a wildfire in the Ruby Ranch subdivision in west Buda near Montgomery Court on Tuesday, the Hays County Office of Emergency Management (HCOEM) said on social media.

At this time, officials said the fire is roughly 50 acres, with 17 structures threatened so far.

Shortly before 3 p.m., HCOEM said the Texas Wildland Task Force responded, as well as Travis County Starflight for water drops. All Hays County ESDs are also assisting Buda Fire Dept./ESD #8, EMS and Hays County Office of Emergency Services (CERT) for firefighter rehab, HCOEM said.

At approximately 3:31 p.m., officials closed FM 967 from Ruby Ranch Road to 6025 FM 967 to allow emergency vehicles easier access to battle the wildfire in the neighborhood, HCOEM said.

Although no structures are currently in danger, officials said four home were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

If more people are asked to leave their homes, information will be communicated directly to them, HCOEM said. The agency said it will also update social media and its website at haysinformed.com.

The following locations are available for evacuated families below:

Hays Hills Baptist Church, 1401 FM N 1626, Buda

Hays Community YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr, FM 1626, Buda

Buda United Methodist Church, 302 Elm St,, Buda

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire, officials said. This is a developing story.