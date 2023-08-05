HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Officials responded to a wildfire in Hays County Saturday, according to the Hays County Office of Emergency Services (HCOES) website.

The wildfire, known as the Oak Grove/Fox Fire, was reported in the 200 block of Oak Grove Road in San Marcos. It is estimated at 70 acres and 0% contained as of 4:22 p.m., according to the Hays County Office of Emergency Management and the Texas A&M Forest Service.

According to Texas A&M, the fire was very active, and structures were threatened. Additional aircraft was ordered to assist.

The Hays County Wildland task force responded to the fire. Air assets are also being deployed to drop water on the fire.

Officials responded to a large outside fire, known as Fox Fire, in Hays County Saturday, Aug. 5. | David Yeomans/KXAN News

The National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio said on Twitter it could see the smoke plume from the fire at its office in New Braunfels.

For any homes that are being asked to evacuate due to the wildfire, the Promised Land Church is open as a temporary shelter, which is located at 1650 Lime Kiln Road, San Marcos, according to HCOEM.

This developing story will be updated as more information comes in.