Officers and deputies handing out free plates of BBQ to Hays County residents

KYLE, Texas (KXAN0 — Law enforcement officials in Hays County are providing a different kind of service to their community on Sunday – handing out free plates of BBQ.

Officers and deputies from the Hays County Sheriff’s Office and police departments in San Marcos, Kyle and Buda were among those serving meals to residents.

During lunchtime on Sunday they expect to hand out about 1,200 BBQ plates including chicken, sausage, beans, potato salad, pickles, onions and water.

Money for the food comes from a grant provided by the Capitol Area Housing Finance Corporation to provide food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is a great thing to be able to give back to the community and remind the citizens of Hays County that their law enforcement agencies are here to serve them,” said Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler.

The event takes place at the North Hays Optimist Fields in Kyle between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

It is a drive-through event and masks are required.