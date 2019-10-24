Odor complaints continue to plague GrubTubs in Buda, city says it’ll get involved if the smell’s not resolved

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — The Buda City Council recently authorized the City Attorney’s Office to try to resolve odors coming from the town’s GrubTubs facility.

The facility, which takes unused foods from restaurants and turns them into food for livestock for area farmers and ranchers, has been riddled with resident complaints for months. According to the city, its Code Enforcement Division has fielded 292 resident complaints and the City’s Municipal Court has received 44 resident complaints alleging criminal mischief.

At an Oct. 15 meeting, however, Buda authorized the the City Attorney to file a civil lawsuit, seeking civil penalties of up to $1,000 per day, “to stop GrubTubs from interfering with the neighboring property owner’s rights to use their property free of nuisance.”

The City Attorney also received authorization to court order GrubTubs to halt its activities that violate the city’s odor ordinance.

The City of Buda says it’s also received odor complaints that were made to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.