Not all neighbors are on board with Lockhart Schools bond

A group of neighbors wants bond committee to go back to the drawing board

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Lockhart voters have a multi-million-dollar decision on their ballot.

School district leaders are putting a $92 million bond package up for a vote.

There’s some opposition.

This is the second bond proposal for the Lockhart School District in the last five years.

Signs for and against the bond are popping up in Lockhart neighborhoods (KXAN/Tahera Rahman)

Supporters say it’s needed to keep up with the growth.

The last estimate in 2014 put the district at about 5,600 students for this year but they’ve surpassed that number by more than 600.

Now, they expect another 1,200 new students over the next five years.

District officials say new projections show even higher projected enrollment than what was estimated in 2014. (Lockhart School District)

“We are growing, we do need new classrooms, that’s an absolute truth. However, they don’t need to be $50 million schools,” says Tony Andric.

Andric is part of a group called, “It’s Okay to vote NO, Lockhart!”



He and other group members worry about the tax increase.

Left to right: Tony Andric, Chaya Mushka and Donna Voetee are part of a group that opposes LSD’s bond. (KXAN /Tahera Rahman)

It’s eight cents per $100 valuation.

For a home valued at just over $100,000, this bond would mean an increase of $80 a year.

“People who can’t afford to live in Austin move to Hays County. People who can’t afford to live in Hays County move to Caldwell,” Andric says.

“A lot of this is the ‘Keeping up with the Jones’. They want the school district to have these beautiful, Taj Mahal-type buildings that are not aligned with how the average family lives here.”

A spokesperson for Lockhart schools says it’s a short-term investment to unlock state money.

“In 2021, when the state funding for new instructional facilities allotment kicks in, it will reduce by approximately eight cents back down to $1.26 per $100,” says Christina Courson.

A committee of parents, educators and business owners put the package together.

They say the money would go towards things like security improvements and building upgrades across all schools.

There’s also interest in more land for an Ag Science facility.