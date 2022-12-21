North Hays EMS says its in need of more ambulances and stations to keep up with increased calls.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – With tomorrow’s strong Arctic cold front steadily approaching, weather preparations need to be finished by the end of the day in North Hays County.

First responders in North Hays County said they bought a 500-gallon portable fuel tank in response to the severe winter storm in 2021.

“We lost power for days on end. And without power gas stations can’t pump gas,” said North Hays EMS District Administrator Doug Fowler.

But now with their new diesel truck, North Hays County EMS is prepared.

“This will help fill our fire trucks, our ambulances in the event that the gas pumps lose power and we’re unable to fill up at the traditional gas pumps,” said North Hays Fire Prevention Specialist Martin Taylor.

When it comes to staying prepared inside homes, Hays County Fire Marshal Mark Wobus said there are some things to know before plugging in a space heater.

“If it’s an electric space heater, plug it directly into the wall. Don’t use the power strips. Don’t use extension cords. Three feet is really what we like to see around those space heaters,” Wobus said.

Thanks to the lessons learned from 2021, Fowler said they are ready for whatever severe weather comes their way.

“We winterize our facilities, and we make sure we’ve got all the equipment we need for our vehicles so we can get to our patients and take them where they need to be,” Fowler said.