No one hurt after Hays County deputy fires gun following car chase

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — No one was hurt after a Hays County Sheriff’s Office deputy fired a gun following a car chase Tuesday night.

According to a tweet from Charlie Wilkinson, the executive director of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, the chase ended with a PIT maneuver and a crash. One deputy fired a weapon. HCSO said no one was hit.

This is the 74th officer-involved shooting CLEAT has responded to in Texas this year, Wilkinson said.

HCSO is expected to have more information on the case Wednesday morning.

