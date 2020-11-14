No bacteria in San Marcos water, city says; boil water notice canceled

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The City of San Marcos has cancelled the boil water notice it issued Thursday after a major city water main was damaged during construction.

Effectively immediately, San Marcos water is safe for consumption without boiling, the City of San Marcos announced Saturday. The City says testing confirmed there was no bacteria contamination.

The city said the boil water notice was precautionary after the damage caused a pressure drop in the system in some areas. There was no indication of contamination even at that time, the City said.

If you have any questions, you can call San Marcos Water and Wastewater Utility during normal business hours at (512) 393-8010.