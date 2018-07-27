No additional victims found in completed search of San Marcos apartments

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Fire at the Iconic Village and Vintage Pads Apartments on July 20, 2018 (KXAN Viewer Photo)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — No additional victims have been found in the now-completed search of the San Marcos apartment building that caught on fire Friday, July 20, killing five people.

Identification of the five bodies could take more than a week, the city of San Marcos said Tuesday.

The fire at the Iconic Village Apartments at 222 Ramsay St. began just before 4:30 a.m. in buildings 300 and 500. All the bodies were recovered from building 500.

Five missing residents have been named by officials: Dru Estes, Haley Frizzell, James Miranda, Belinda Moats and David Ortiz.

The investigation into the fire is expected to continue for months.

The city is hosting a resource center for all residents until 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the San Marcos Activity Center, located at 501 E. Hopkins St.

Organizations will help answer questions and provide information on assistance programs. More than 60 residents affected by the fire have visited the center.

The city is not accepting material donations, but they can be donated to the San Marcos Donation Center at 420 S. Mitchell St. Monetary donations can be made to the Blanco River Regional Recovery Team at www.br3t.org. Please write "Iconic" in the comments.

For more information visit the city of San Marcos website.