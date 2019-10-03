New snorkel tours offer up-close view of protected San Marcos springs

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The springs that once played host to an underwater theme park are now protected, and the group leading conservation efforts at Spring Lake is offering an up-close view of the area’s ecology.

The springs that form Spring Lake, the headwaters of the San Marcos River, host a variety of endangered species, including the Texas blind salamander.

The health of the springs has a direct impact downstream on popular tubing and swimming spots.

This popular tubing and swimming spot on the San Marcos River would not exist without healthy springs. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

“We’re trying to teach how to be good stewards of their environment, of where they live,” said Miranda Wait, deputy director of Spring Lake operations for the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment.

The center is a Texas State University research organization that works to protect the area.

To that end, the Meadows Center is now offering Splash into Science snorkel tours of the protected waters. Happening every weekend in October, and perhaps longer depending on the weather, the tours immerse visitors in the lake’s ecology.

Before this, conservation-minded visitors could only see the fish, turtles, vegetation and bubbling springs through the glass bottom of several boats the university has operated since the 1940s. The snorkel tours, available to anyone 12 years or older who can pass a swim test.

“You are in the experience instead of on top of the experience,” Wait said.

Register for one of the remaining weekend tours here. The Meadows Center plans to expand its offerings in the spring to include a more advanced course, as well at spotlight tours at night using underwater flashlights.

