New SmileDirect manufacturing lab to be built in Kyle, bringing over 800 new jobs

Dental assistant Jessica Buendia works in SmileDirectClub’s SmileShop located inside a CVS store Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Downey, Calif. CVS Health is venturing into dental care with plans to offer the relatively new teeth-straightening service. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that SmileDirectClub, a teledentistry company based in Nashville, will be bringing a new high-tech dental manufacturing lab to Kyle.

The new facility will bring over 800 new jobs and $36 million in capital investment to the city. The creation of the new facility is possible thanks to a $2,215,000 Texas Enterprise Fund grant.

“I am pleased that SmileDirectClub has chosen Kyle as their home base for Access Dental Lab TX, and I look forward to the prosperity and success that their investment will bring to the entire Lone Star State,” Abbott said in a press release. “This exciting new expansion will bring even greater economic prosperity for this community, and the job creation and capital investment spurred by this announcement will create even more economic opportunities for Texans.”

The Texas Enterprise Fund was created as a financial incentive for companies to choose Texas over other states for new projects. Similar to SmileDirectClub, Apple received $21 million from the fund to create 3,600 jobs in Austin when they expanded.

The Enterprise Fund and similar incentive programs have been criticized in the past as corporate welfare. In 2017 Sen. Konni Burton, R-Colleyville filed bills to abolish the Texas Enterprise Fund and the Major Events Trust Fund.