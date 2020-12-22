New San Marcos police chief hosts first public meeting, targets improving community policing

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — New San Marcos Police Department Chief Stan Standridge will host his first public meeting Monday night at the San Marcos Activity Center.

The meeting is being held virtually and in person but will be limited to 44 people at the center itself. On the agenda for discussion—community policing.

This past summer San Marcos neighbors and Texas State University students joined billions of protests across the world, speaking up about racial injustices and police brutality.

Standridge is expected to talk about the department’s response to the death of George Floyd, how to build legitimacy and trust and looking at blind spots in community policing through his new advisory panel. That includes citizen and police department staff.

Business owner Monte Sheffield plans to tune in to hear what he has to say.

“Just got to make sure that a lot of police forces throughout the U.S. are operating in some sort of fashion that is consistent with others,” Sheffield said. “To understand that we have a police chief that is willing to understand what the citizens’ needs are, we then have that balance for what the legal manners are and the best approach to handle that… I just think it’s good.”

Some others are going to be listening in to the meeting for the latest cite and release numbers.

The City of San Marcos recently adopted the resolution, mandating officers write a ticket, without arresting someone for a low-level crime.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. on Monday.