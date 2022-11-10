KYLE, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — Residents of Kyle often complain about not having enough restaurants to keep up with the surging population, but that dynamic is changing as more businesses open in the Hays County city.

A lot of them are coming to the second phase of Kyle Crossing, a retail center off I-35 near Kyle Parkway. CSW Development has under construction two more 7,000-square-foot buildings, said Kevin Hunter, chief financial officer and chief operating officer. New tenants include Chipotle, Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen, Crust Pizza and Black Rock Coffee.