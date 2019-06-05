New medical care option opens in fast-growing Hays County

BUDA, TX (KXAN) — There’s a new medical care option in Buda to keep up with population growth in Hays County. Ascension Seton cut the ribbon and held a grand opening event Tuesday.

The center will offer fifteen specialists, just off IH-35.

According to the 2018 Census Bureau count, Hays County had the second highest percentage of growth since the start of the decade at more than 40%.

“The population continues to grow, We want to make sure we have the right kind of specialist and primary care that’s clode to home for patients and families, so we can meet those patients and families right where they need it. And that’s close to home,” President of CEO Ascension Texas Craig Cordola said.