New information in Kyle 2015 double homicide case to be released at 11 a.m.

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett will give an update at 11 a.m. on recent developments in a June 2015 double homicide case.

The update will be streamed on the City of Kyle’s Facebook page and on Kyle 10, the city’s television channel on Spectrum Cable. City officials said the update regards the arrest of a suspect in the case.

James Wright of Kyle and Tina Combs of Arlington were found dead in a home in the 800 block of Sledge Street in Kyle. Police said they went to the home for a welfare check.

We will also stream the update on KXAN.com and on our Facebook page.