New images released in connection to deadly hit-and-run in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (KXAN) — San Marcos police have released new images of a box truck believed to be involved in a deadly crash on Interstate 35 early January.

San Marcos police said the crash happened on Jan. 3 on northbound Interstate 35 near Wonder World Drive. Police said the box truck collided with 18-year-old Iliana Velez, from Houston.

Witnesses told police that the vehicles ran into each other near the ramp that meets the main lanes. Velez’s vehicle flipped and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the box truck fled the scene but surveillance footage later shows the truck re-entering the interstate and traveling northbound.

The surveillance photos were taken near the intersection of South Guadalupe and Knox streets. The photos show that the box truck has yellow on the bottom half of the doors and front fenders.

San Marcos police have released new images of a box truck believed to be involved in a deadly crash from early January. (Courtesy: San Marcos Police)

The cab of the truck has amber lights along the roofline and there may be marker lights on the corners of the box, police said.

The truck also appears to have writing on the box behind the door on the driver’s side and writing or a shape just below the door’s handle.

Police said there are only two axles on the truck and the rear of the box is “extremely overset of the rear tires.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Myers with SMPD at smyers@sanmarcostx.gov.