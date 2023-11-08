HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A new partnership between Hays County and a local nonprofit approved Tuesday will help create a housing stability program for county residents to access.

The program is being developed alongside the Blanco River Regional Recovery Team (BR3T), a San Marcos-based nonprofit that provides housing stability resources for those living in Hays, Caldwell, Blanco and Guadalupe counties. Services include:

Overseeing or connecting eligible residents with affordable housing

Aiding those experiencing homelessness or housing instability with rental security and pet deposits, utility deposits, rental application fees and short-term housing

Assisting those facing eviction or who’ve had utilities disconnected/received a disconnection notice with rental and utility assistance opportunities

Hays County Commissioners Court authorized the use of $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) contributions to help “mitigate and recover from the extraordinary expenses and revenue loss from shutdowns and other direct and indirect impacts of COVID-19,” per a release.

Officials noted a temporary, part-time position will be created through the Auditor’s Office to serve in that initiative.

“There continues to be a large number of families and individuals who are struggling with housing insecurity, and my intent, with the dedication of ARPA funds, is to ensure we provide financial support in order to help prevent homelessness,” said Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe, who sponsored the item, in the release. “In this partnership with BR3T, I hope we can bridge the gap, with this financial support, to get individuals back on their feet.”