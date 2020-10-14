‘New fad’ has San Marcos police looking for info on 6 shooting incidents after making arrests

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Police made arrests in connection with one of seven reported shootings during the weekend in San Marcos.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incidents, but San Marcos police arrested two brothers connected to a shooting at The Cedars of San Marcos apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Tyrian Kier Brown, 23 of Glenn Heights, Texas, and Broderick Taray Mathis 27, were arrested following a reported altercation between the two. Police say the brothers were fighting when Brown pulled out a .380 caliber pistol and fired twice into the air. He then hid the gun under a car then picked up a shell casing, police say.

Mathis then punched the window out of a nearby SUV, police say.

Brown was charged with deadly conduct and tampering with evidence while Mathis was charged with assault with family violence and criminal mischief, police say. Brown posted a $10,000 bond and Mathis was released on his own recognizance, police say.

That was just one report of shots fired that happened in an 8-hour span Saturday into Sunday, police say, and they need people to come forward with information on the other six incidents.

Police say it’s apparently a “new fad” for partygoers in San Marcos to randomly shoot guns at parties. Police say it’s a third-degree felony to knowingly shoot a gun at or in the direction of a person, home, building or vehicle that’s occupied.

The time and place of the incidents San Marcos police are looking for info on are:

11:16 p.m., Oct. 10, Village at Telluride Apartments, 201 Telluride St.

12:32 a.m., Oct. 11, 135 Palermo Drive

12:38 a.m., Oct. 11, Copper Beach Apartments, 1701 Mill St.

2:42 a.m., Oct. 11, 1354 Thorpe Ln.

3:48 a.m. Oct. 11, The Cottages at San Marcos Apartments, 1415 Craddock Ave.

4:35 a.m., Oct. 11, CastleRock at San Marcos Apartments, 1610 N. Interstate 35 In this incident, witnesses reportedly saw a white Ford F150 pickup and a dark-colored Dodge Challenger near one of the buildings



If you have information on any of these incidents, call the San Marcos Police Department at 512-753-2108.

Last week, a Rowlett, Texas man was arrested and charged with deadly conduct after being accused of shooting a gun in the air at a San Marcos party he wasn’t let in to.