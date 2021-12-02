New ‘enhanced library cards’ help people experiencing homelessness obtain an ID in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (KXAN) — City and community leaders are set to meet at the San Marcos Public Library Thursday afternoon to launch a new type of library card which they say can also serve as state-issued ID.

The Enhanced Library Cards will include a person’s name, picture, and other personal information, and can now be made by appointment at the library for San Marcos or Hays County residents who are 18 years old or older.

Community activist organization, Mano Amiga, believes the effort will help immigrants, people with a criminal history and those experiencing homelessness, as well those who face challenges in obtaining other forms of state ID.

The city’s website lists a caveat, stating that people will still have to check with entities on whether or not they will accept the form of identification.

“This may possibly be used as a supplement with other documents to prove your identity. You will need to check with organizations/entities with which you would like to use the Enhanced Library Card as part of establishing your identity to determine if/how the Enhanced Library Card can be used for this purpose,” their website reads.

There are also requirements before booking an appointment. You can read more here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.