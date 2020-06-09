New data shows more than half of Hays County’s COVID-19 cases are hitting Hispanic community

This map from the Hays County Local Health Department, as shown on June 9th, shows locations of confirmed and active COVID-19 cases in Hays County.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN)– For the first time on Monday, the Hays County Local Health Department released an ethnic and racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the area, which show that most cases are affecting the county’s Hispanic community.

Hispanic and Latino people make up about 40% of Hays County, but account for more than 60% of COVID-19 cases.

“It makes me very anxious, nervous, angry,” says Michelle Cohen, a Latina woman who lives in Kyle.

She says the volume of cases in her community could have been avoided if the county had released this data sooner.

“It’s like nobody wants to admit that there’s a racial disparity. It’s like nobody wants to acknowledge the brown elephant in the room. Nobody wants to say it and I think that’s part of the problem,” says Cohen, who’s family has lived in Hays County since the 1980s.

Cohen says a large portion of the Spanish-speaking community in Kyle lives east of I-35 — including herself.

“So I’m very aware of the lack of resources that happens on this side,” she says.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases on Monday, June 8th, shows that more than 60% of those cases are affecting Hays County’s Hispanic community. Source: Hays County Local Health Department.

Data shows that Hispanic and Latino people make up less than half the population for all of Hays County. They also make up less than half the population of the county’s major cities. (Source: U.S. Census Bureau)

Cohen says although the numbers are late, she still hopes to prevent them from climbing.

“We need to have continuous testing for the vulnerable community — free testing, free PPE, more education,” Cohen says.

A spokesperson for the City of Kyle says they have already “dedicated resources and outreach about COVID-19 prevention to our Spanish-speaking community.”

They have not yet answered questions about how they plan to expand those efforts in response to recent data.

David Marino, a spokesperson for the City of Buda, says they have published several posts in Spanish to communicate with residents during the pandemic.

The city’s website also has an option to translate the page into Spanish.

Marino says they “are discussing ways to do more in the future when it comes to communicating with our Spanish speaking community, including better utilizing our Spanish speaking staff.”

KXAN’s Tahera Rahman has reached out to the cities of Kyle and San Marcos, as well as Hays County officials for responses to this data and will have the latest on KXAN News at 5:00 p.m.