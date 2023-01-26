KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A big box chain with four locations in Austin is about to make a major expansion to a fast-growing southern suburb.

According to its website, Costco Wholesale Corp. plans to open a location in Kyle in March.

Our content partners at the Austin Business Journal reported in November 2022 the 160,544 square foot, $17.5 million project will be located at the northwest corner of I-35 and Kohlers Crossing.

Austin Business Journal reported in June 2021, Costco secured local incentives in Kyle. The city of Kyle will pay Costco up to $5 million in sales tax revenue over 15 years, according to a copy of the city’s Chapter 380 incentives agreement with Costco.

Austin Business Journal also reported in November 2022 that multiple restaurants were coming to the second phase of Kyle Crossing, a retail center off I-35 near Kyle Parkway.

According to ABJ, new tenants included Chipotle, Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen, Crust Pizza and Black Rock Coffee.