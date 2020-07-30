New budget proposal has Hays County cutting back on jail outsourcing, saving millions of dollars

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A new budget proposal is on the table for Hays County, and it includes shaving off $4 million in jail outsourcing costs.

Judge Ruben Becerra presented his proposal to Hays County commissioners this week, saying he recommends a “lean budget that focuses on core essential services,” due to the impacts of COVID-19.

That includes spending $4 million less on outsourcing Hays County Jail inmates to other counties.

The county has been outsourcing inmates to alleviate overcrowding.

Becerra says he hopes the new cite and release policy countywide will result in lower inmates.

He’s also proposed $715,000 in new positions to expand current jail operations.

The county commissioners will review Becerra’s budget proposal and propose any changes.

Tax rate for FY 2021

Becerra’s proposal also recommends a small decrease to the tax rate: From .4237 last year, he says, to .4187.

But even if the rate decrease is approved, homeowners will still pay more since home appraisals have increased, the judge explained in a Facebook post Wednesday.

“This means the average home in Hays County valued at $274,688.00, will see an increase of approximately $37.07 per year or $3.08 per month. Although the tax rate has dropped, home appraisals increased,” he wrote.

The county’s budget workshops are open to the public and are set for 10 a.m., August 11 and 18.

You can also email your comments before the workshop to countyclerk@co.hays.tx.us.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.