New Buda holiday festivity doubles as a donation for small businesses

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Buda is hoping to turn holiday trees into a bonus for small businesses.

It’s launching a new event called the Buda Festival of Trees.

Individuals, families and groups can purchase a spot near the city’s main tree in Greenbelt Park to place and decorate their own artificial trees under the event’s theme, “A Celebration of Culture.”

Organizers encourage participants to reflect their heritage in their tree display, and they can even win prizes in various categories.

Spot reservations cost $25 and can be made through Dec. 10. The displays will be free and open to the public from Dec. 12 through the new year.

The event also doubles as a fundraiser, with all proceeds going to local Buda businesses.

“The fourth quarter is when they need it the most,” said Maggie Gillespie, Buda Main Street Program manager.

She said that’s when restaurants typically see higher numbers due to large holiday gatherings and businesses see sales spikes due to gift purchasing.

Gillespie said this fourth quarter is even more important, with many businesses still feeling the hit from COVID-19 shutdowns and scale-backs.

A spokesperson for the city said at the height of the mandated closures, they tracked a 40% decrease in jobs. In October that was reduced to 25%.

“They are still trying to find creative ways to still serve the community and still get support without actually physically opening opening their doors so, we’re just here to support them in any way we can,” Gillespie said.

The city said one downtown restaurant has been sold, and three others shut down their physical locations to move online or at-home.

Gillespie hopes proceeds from the Festival of Trees gives small businesses a much-needed boost this year.

“Our biggest concern is the unknown and figuring out ways to again get creative to continue to support our small businesses, because we don’t know what what is on the horizon.”