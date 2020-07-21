New Amazon facility coming to Kyle to bring over 200 jobs

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Kyle Crossing Business Park will be the site of a new Amazon facility that could be open before the year ends.

According to a release from Majestic Realty Co., Amazon leased a new 307,840 square-foot building in the business park for a sortation center.

The center will employ over 200 people, and Amazon plans to open its doors later this year, the realty said.

Kyle Crossing Business Park is a 40-acre development off Interstate 35 Frontage Road in the Plum Creek community. It’s geared towards businesses looking for ‘high-quality industrial space,’ Majestic Realty said.

The realty broke ground on the business park back in 2018 and has been developing it ever since.

The realty said the City of Kyle is one of the fastest growing in the state, now with over 50,000 residents, and the Plum Creek community especially is seeing both accelerated commercial and residential development.