HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A proposed concert venue in northern Hays County has worried neighbors about the impact it could have on EMS response times and traffic.

“I don’t doubt that this developer is going to do their job to make sure that the people in the venue are going to be safe. What I question is who is going to take care of us. When there is an accident? If there is a fire from a thrown cigarette? How are they going to get to us?” One neighbor said.

People filled a room Monday night where the county hosted a public meeting for neighbors to express their concerns.

KXAN reached out to the company behind the proposal about the concerns. This story will be updated if a response is received.

Attendees said they were upset about the Fitzhugh Music Venue proposal, which would be built near Dripping Springs.

The current timeline for the venue to open would be in spring 2025.

The venue proposal previously sparked concern among people living in the area, which led to the creation of the Stop Fitzhugh Concert Venue Coalition in 2022.

A California-based developer proposed the 5,000-person concert venue.