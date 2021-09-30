Need a cheap Uber? City of Kyle expands partnership, includes discounted rides to Austin Airport

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Since launching its Uber partnership in 2020, the City of Kyle has increased its rides within city limits.

According to the City of Kyle, for $3.14, people have been able to take eight trips per month. That’s now being expanded to 10 trips.

This expansion also includes one round-trip from the Austin Veterans Administration for that same price. It’ll also offer two monthly discounted one-way rides to the Austin-Bergstrom Airport, where you’ll have to pay just over 30% of the total cost of the ride.

The City of Kyle approved this expansion in its Sept. 21 council meeting. It’ll cost the city $130,000, which comes from its budget.

From October 2020 through August 2021, the city spent roughly $19,000 on rides, through its Uber partnership.

Riders will be responsible for ride costs that exceed $13.14, since the city is only subsidizing rides for up to $10.

