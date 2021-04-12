Nearly all San Marcos CISD students back in classrooms Monday

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Students in San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District are expected to be back in class Monday.

While virtually learning for students across the district has generally ended, students who meet medical and other “extenuating” circumstances can fill out a form for school approval and still learn remotely.

The district said earlier in April that 800 staff members have had at least one COVID-19 vaccination and that all employees have been given the opportunity to get it. Also, they’ll keep the same safety protocols in place with personal protective equipment and dividers at desks in classrooms.

KXAN’s Jala Washington spoke with some parents who weren’t supportive of the decision to send kids back to the classroom with just a month left in the school year.

“Trying to do this last minute switch, it just seems very unwarranted,” a parent said during a school board meeting April 5. Other parents said it’s just too stressful to send kids back to classrooms.

Austin Public Health officials have continually said classroom settings in schools haven’t been the issue when it comes to COVID-19 spread. They say extracurricular activities, like athletics and other clubs, have contributed the most to spread within school-aged kids.

San Marcos CISD Superintendent Michael Cardona asked for patience and trust, saying the district will do all it can to keep students and staff’s best interests at heart.

“There’s a lot of programs to meet kids’ needs, and get them through the last nine weeks, but we do agree we need to start checking on our kids before we release them for the summer,” he said.