Nearby residents evacuate after gas leak in Kyle

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A gas leak in Kyle caused nearby residents to be voluntarily evacuated Friday afternoon.

The City of Kyle said a construction company hit a six-inch commercial gas line on Schlemmer Street just east of Burleson Street.

Crews with the Kyle Fire and Police Departments responded to the leak, and CenterPoint Energy is on scene, the city said.

The city is advising people to stay away from the area until it’s been cleared.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more details become available.