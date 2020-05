HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is reporting to the scene of a fatal crash on Highway 290 near Henley Loop on Tuesday afternoon.

HCSO says that multiple vehicles were involved in the crash. The call came in 1:20 p.m.

The Texas Department of Transportation announced Highway 290 is currently closed at Henley Loop. Expect delays in the area or consider alternative routes.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.