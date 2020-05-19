Multiple employees at Amazon warehouse in San Marcos test positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Multiple workers at an Amazon warehouse location in San Marcos have tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed Monday to KXAN.

Jen Crowcroft, Amazon spokesperson, told KXAN in a statement that Amazon is “supporting the individuals who are recovering,” but did not specify how many employees had tested positive.

Amazon also confirmed a positive COVID-19 case at the Amazon Delivery Station in Austin on May 1.

“Our top concern is ensuring the health and safety of our employees, and we expect to invest approximately $4 billion from April to June on COVID-related initiatives to get products to customers and keep employees safe. This includes spending more than $800 million in the first half of the year on COVID-19 safety measures, with investments in personal protective equipment, enhanced cleaning of our facilities, less efficient process paths that better allow for effective social distancing, higher wages for hourly teams, and developing our own COVID-19 testing capabilities, etc.” Jen Crowcroft, Amazon

Amazon says whenever it has a confirmed COVID-19 case, it alerts everyone who works in the building, not just people who came in close contact with the infected person.

The company does so by phone calls and/or text messages, like this one sent to us by a tipster after the Austin case was confirmed.

The company says if it tells a worker to quarantine at home if they have been in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19, it pays the employee while at home, and it investigates every instance where employees don’t follow social distancing guidelines.

Amazon also said it increased pay by $2 per hour, raised overtime pay to double time and is offering employees extra vacation time with full pay.