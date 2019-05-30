Multiple efforts in the works to clean the San Marcos River

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — This story is not so much about the river itself, but what can be found in it — and it's not a rare species of fish.

David Zambrano says sometimes he finds, “Car batteries, power wheels, oil drums, air conditioning units, engine blocks, and barrels of things that flood into the river that really shouldn’t be close enough to flood but get here somehow.”

Zambrano has been cleaning up the San Marcos River and other rivers in Texas since 2012. He says he does it for his family.

“I want them to grow to have the same love for the river that I do, but I want them to enjoy it the way I can right now.”

You might think that cleaning the river is a job for the city or county. It is, but government can take a while to do things.

That’s why Zambrano says there’s hundreds of other people like him — and they usually meet on social media.

A study from Texans For Clean Water states that cities spend $50 million a year to clean the parts of the river they can — and that study was only conducted in the bigger cities in Texas.

KXAN asked Zambrano what he thinks is the dirtiest river he’s seen and he responded:

"For single use trash, I’m going to say it’s the San Marcos River."

“Cans are bad enough as it is — some of the jello shots they bring in the little Taco Cabana salsa cups that they make at home," says Zambrano. "Once those are lost in the river, they are impossible to find.”

If you plan on getting into the river this summer, Zambrano says it’s great to be mindful of the water. It’s even better to be mindful when you’re not in the river.