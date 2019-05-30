Multiple efforts in the works to clean the San Marcos River
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — This story is not so much about the river itself, but what can be found in it — and it's not a rare species of fish.
David Zambrano says sometimes he finds, “Car batteries, power wheels, oil drums, air conditioning units, engine blocks, and barrels of things that flood into the river that really shouldn’t be close enough to flood but get here somehow.”
Zambrano has been cleaning up the San Marcos River and other rivers in Texas since 2012. He says he does it for his family.
“I want them to grow to have the same love for the river that I do, but I want them to enjoy it the way I can right now.”
You might think that cleaning the river is a job for the city or county. It is, but government can take a while to do things.
That’s why Zambrano says there’s hundreds of other people like him — and they usually meet on social media.
A study from Texans For Clean Water states that cities spend $50 million a year to clean the parts of the river they can — and that study was only conducted in the bigger cities in Texas.
KXAN asked Zambrano what he thinks is the dirtiest river he’s seen and he responded:
"For single use trash, I’m going to say it’s the San Marcos River."
“Cans are bad enough as it is — some of the jello shots they bring in the little Taco Cabana salsa cups that they make at home," says Zambrano. "Once those are lost in the river, they are impossible to find.”
If you plan on getting into the river this summer, Zambrano says it’s great to be mindful of the water. It’s even better to be mindful when you’re not in the river.
More Hays Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dripping Springs mom launches US 290 safety efforts after close calls
DRIPPING SPRINGS (KXAN) — A couple of years ago, mother of two, Sarah Kline moved to Hays County into the Belterra neighborhood just outside of Dripping Springs. She quickly realized the section of US 290 she lived next to wasn't the same as other highways.
She says she had two close calls that almost caused her to be in a wreck.
"The highway is not OK," she said. "One time I was actually run off the road into a ditch with my children in the vehicle with me because the car behind me wouldn't slow down."Read the Full Article
-
Man seriously injured after reportedly falling 20 feet off cliff near Hamilton Pool
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — A man is seriously injured after he reportedly fell 20 feet off a cliff near Hamilton Pool on Sunday.
Austin-Travis County EMS medics, Travis County Emergency Services and STAR flight all responded to the call at 23610 Hamilton Pool Rd. at Reimers Ranch around 1:45 p.m.
STAR flight made it on the scene and there was a team on the ground also who were trying to contact him. Rescuers did extract the man, who is in his 30s, and he was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with what could be potentially life-threatening injuries.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Deputies: Hays County woman shoots, kills suspected burglar
HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who died after he was found covered in blood near a woman's house that he allegedly tried to break into.
The man is identified as Matthew Aaron Kellas, 35, who was from Austin.
On Saturday morning around 10:45 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Grist Mill Road and South Plum Creek Road about a suspicious vehicle where the one person inside appeared to be covered in blood.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
-
-
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face
- Don't call back! FCC warns of West African 'One Ring' phone scam in Texas
- ACL 2019 lineup is out! Big names include Cardi B, Guns N' Roses