BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A motorcyclist died after colliding with a truck and towing trailer on Farm to Market Road 2770 Monday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the motorcycle was headed north on FM 2770 when a Ford F-150 with a towing trailer driving on Robert S. Light Boulevard pulled out in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle hit the trailer, and DPS said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where they later died.

The driver of the truck stayed on the scene during the investigation.

DPS did not say whether the driver of the truck would face any charges related to the crash.