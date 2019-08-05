Motorcyclist killed after crash in slow I-35 traffic

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A Hillsboro motorcyclist was killed Friday on Interstate 35 northbound in San Marcos after rear ending a vehicle in slow traffic, according to San Marcos police.

Martel Tamar Sanders, 41, was driving a Harley Davidson in the left lane when traffic ahead began to slow down near the Wonder World Drive exit, according to witnesses. Sanders was unable to avoid the vehicle ahead, colliding with it. He was thrown to the ground and into moving traffic.

Witnesses at the scene, including an off-duty firefighter and a medical student, performed CPR on Sanders.

Emergency services transported him to Ascension Seton Medical Center Hays where he was pronounced dead.

“We urge motorists to drive defensively, to not follow too closely and to always watch for potential dangers before it’s too late to react,” said Assistant Police Chief Brandon Winkenwerder. “Traffic conditions can change quickly with tragic results. We extend our condolences to Mr. Sanders’ family.”

This is the sixth traffic fatality in San Marcos this year, the city reports.